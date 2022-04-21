TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Not as warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 80.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

202 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

