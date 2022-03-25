TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022 _____ 178 FPUS54 KSHV 250800 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 TXZ096-252115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ108>111-252115- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ112-252115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ126-138-252115- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ124-125-252115- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ136-137-252115- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ149-252115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ150-252115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ151-252115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ153-252115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ152-252115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ165-252115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ166-167-252115- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 300 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 