TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ 698 FPUS54 KSHV 221246 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 TXZ097-230330- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west with higher gusts this afternoon. The chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ096-230330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning. Cloudy, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. The chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108>111-230330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Cloudy, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. The chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ112-126-230330- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this late morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts this afternoon. The chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ124-125-136-230330- Wood-Upshur-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Tyler 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Cloudy, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. The chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ137-138-230330- Gregg-Harrison- Including the cities of Longview and Marshall 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this late morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy, windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. The chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ149-150-230330- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west with higher gusts this afternoon. The chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ151-153-230330- Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Carthage and Center 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this late morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ152-165-230330- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this late morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. The chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ166-167-230330- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this late morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ LAZ017-018-230330- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ010-011-230330- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ001-002-230330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this late morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ003-004-012-230330- Webster-Claiborne-Bienville- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville, Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ005-006-230330- Lincoln-Union- Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ013-014-230330- Jackson-Ouachita- Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ019-021-230330- Winn-Caldwell- Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ020-022-230330- Grant-La Salle- Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena, Midway, and Olla 746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms possibly severe with locally heavy rainfall. Cloudy, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. The chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.