TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

TXZ097-230330-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west with higher gusts this

afternoon. The chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ096-230330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning.

Cloudy, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. The chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ108>111-230330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

through mid morning. Cloudy, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. The chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-126-230330-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

late morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts this afternoon. The

chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-125-136-230330-

Wood-Upshur-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Tyler

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

through mid morning. Cloudy, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. The chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ137-138-230330-

Gregg-Harrison-

Including the cities of Longview and Marshall

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this late

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Cloudy, windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. The

chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-150-230330-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

through mid morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west with higher gusts this afternoon. The

chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ151-153-230330-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this late morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. The chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ152-165-230330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this late

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. The chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ166-167-230330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this late morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

LAZ017-018-230330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. The chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ010-011-230330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ001-002-230330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this late morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. The

chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ003-004-012-230330-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25

mph this morning. The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ005-006-230330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. The

chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ013-014-230330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ019-021-230330-

Winn-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ020-022-230330-

Grant-La Salle-

Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,

Midway, and Olla

746 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...TORNADO WATCH 60 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms possibly

severe with locally heavy rainfall. Cloudy, windy with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 40

mph. The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

