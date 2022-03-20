TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

_____

966 FPUS54 KSHV 210234

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

TXZ096-211730-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear during the mid and late evening...

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. The

chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-211730-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear during the mid and late evening...

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. The chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-136-211730-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear during the mid and late evening...

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. The chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to near 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty

after midnight. The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. The chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-137-211730-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear during the mid and late evening...

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy,

windy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. The chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ138-211730-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. The

chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy, windy

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to near 35 mph. The chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. The chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-151-211730-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear during the mid and late evening...

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. The chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ152-211730-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear during the mid and late evening...

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. The

chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

The chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. The chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-211730-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. The chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cloudy,

windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to near 35 mph. The chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. The

chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-211730-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear during the mid and late evening...

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. The

chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. The chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. The chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-211730-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. The chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy, windy with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. The chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-211730-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. The chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. The chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. The

chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-211730-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. The chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 35 mph. The chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in

the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. The chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ005-006-211730-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A

chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. The chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy, windy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 40 mph. The chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. The chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ013-014-211730-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. The chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy, windy and

not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 40 mph. The chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. The chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ010-011-211730-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

934 PM CDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. The chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. The chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. The chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather