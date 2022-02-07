TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

927 FPUS54 KSHV 070845

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

TXZ096-080315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108-080315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-080315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ111-080315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ110-080315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-080315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-080315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-080315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-080315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-080315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-080315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ138-080315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ151-080315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ150-080315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-080315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ165-080315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-080315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-080315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ166-080315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ167-080315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-080315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

245 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

