Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

TXZ097-150315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ096-150315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ108-150315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ109-150315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ111-150315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ110-150315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ112-150315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ126-150315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ125-150315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ124-150315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ136-150315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ137-150315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ138-150315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ151-150315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ150-150315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ149-150315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ165-150315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

TXZ152-150315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ153-150315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ166-150315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ167-150315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

