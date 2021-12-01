TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021 _____ 296 FPUS54 KSHV 010826 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 TXZ096-020315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ108-020315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ109-020315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ111-020315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ110-020315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ112-020315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ126-020315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ125-020315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ124-020315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ136-020315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ137-020315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ138-020315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ151-020315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ150-020315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ149-020315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ165-020315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning, then patchy fog in the late morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ152-020315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning, then patchy fog in the late morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ153-020315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning, then patchy fog in the late morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ166-020315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning, then patchy fog in the late morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ167-020315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning, then patchy fog in the late morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-020315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 226 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____