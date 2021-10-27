TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021 _____ 254 FPUS54 KSHV 270736 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 TXZ096-280315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers just after midnight. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers well after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ108-280315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ109-280315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ111-280315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ110-280315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ112-280315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ126-280315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ125-280315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ124-280315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ136-280315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible through mid morning. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ137-280315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ138-280315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ151-280315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ150-280315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ149-280315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ165-280315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ152-280315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ153-280315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ166-280315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ167-280315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ LAZ001-002-280315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 236 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$