TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021

804 FPUS54 KSHV 230713

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

TXZ097-240315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ096-240315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ108-240315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ109-240315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ111-240315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ110-240315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ112-240315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ126-240315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ125-240315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ124-240315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ136-240315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ137-240315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ138-240315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ151-240315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ150-240315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

through mid afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ149-240315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ165-240315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ152-240315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ153-240315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ166-240315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ167-240315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

213 AM CDT Sat Oct 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

