Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

TXZ096-200315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108-200315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ109-200315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ111-200315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ110-200315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ112-200315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-200315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ125-200315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ124-200315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-200315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ137-200315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ138-200315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ151-200315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ150-200315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-200315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ165-200315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-200315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ153-200315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-200315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ167-200315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

252 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

