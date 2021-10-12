TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

717 FPUS54 KSHV 120808

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

TXZ096-130330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108-130330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through the day. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ109-130330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ111-130330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ110-130330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ112-130330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-130330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-130330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning

through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-130330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ136-130330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ137-130330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning

through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ138-130330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ151-130330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-130330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-130330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-130330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ152-130330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-130330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-130330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-130330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-130330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

308 AM CDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

09

