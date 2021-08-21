TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021 _____ 114 FPUS54 KSHV 210823 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 TXZ096-220330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings around 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-220330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-126-220330- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ124-125-220330- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ136-137-220330- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ138-151-220330- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-150-220330- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings around 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ152-165-220330- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ153-166-167-220330- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ017-018-220330- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ010-011-220330- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ001-002-220330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ003-004-220330- Webster-Claiborne- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, and Haynesville 323 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ 13 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather