TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021 _____ 021 FPUS54 KSHV 090758 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 TXZ096-100315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ108-100315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ109-100315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ111-100315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ110-100315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ112-100315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-100315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ125-100315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ124-100315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ136-100315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-100315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ138-100315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ151-100315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-100315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-100315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ165-100315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ152-100315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ153-100315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ166-100315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ167-100315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ001-002-100315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 258 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather