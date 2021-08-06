TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

235 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

