TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021

418 FPUS54 KSHV 250807

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

TXZ096-260315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108-260315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ109-260315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ111-260315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 102 to

105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ110-260315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ112-260315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ126-260315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 102 to

105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ125-260315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-260315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 103 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ136-260315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 101 to 104 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ137-260315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ138-260315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 103 to

106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ151-260315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-260315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ149-260315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-260315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ152-260315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ153-260315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-260315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ167-260315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 103 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-260315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

307 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

