TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021 _____ 401 FPUS54 KSHV 280742 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 TXZ096-290315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ108-290315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ109-290315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ111-290315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ110-290315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ112-290315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ126-290315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ125-290315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ124-290315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ136-290315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ137-290315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ138-290315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ151-290315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ150-290315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ149-290315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ165-290315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ152-290315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ153-290315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ166-290315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ167-290315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-290315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 242 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. 