TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021 _____ 293 FPUS54 KSHV 190805 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 TXZ097-200315- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ096-200315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ108-200315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ109-200315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ111-200315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ110-200315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-200315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-200315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ125-200315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ124-200315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ136-200315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ137-200315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ138-200315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ151-200315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-200315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-200315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ165-200315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ152-200315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ153-200315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ166-200315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ167-200315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 305 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ 44 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather