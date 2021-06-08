TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ 736 FPUS54 KSHV 080714 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 TXZ096-090315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ108-090315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ109-090315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ111-090315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ110-090315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ112-090315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-090315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-090315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ124-090315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ136-090315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-090315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ138-090315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-090315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-090315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-090315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ165-090315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ152-090315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ153-090315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ166-090315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ167-090315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-090315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ 12 _____