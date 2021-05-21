TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021 _____ 550 FPUS54 KSHV 210754 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 TXZ096-220315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ108-220315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ109-220315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ111-220315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ110-220315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ112-220315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ126-220315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ125-220315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ124-220315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ136-220315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ137-220315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ138-220315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ151-220315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ150-220315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ149-220315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ165-220315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ152-220315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ153-220315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ166-220315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ167-220315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ LAZ001-002-220315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 254 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$