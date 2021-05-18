TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021 _____ 761 FPUS54 KSHV 180930 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 TXZ096-190330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible during the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ108-190330- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ109-190330- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible during the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ111-190330- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ110-190330- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ112-190330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible during the early morning. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ126-190330- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ125-190330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ124-190330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ136-190330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ137-190330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely through the night. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ138-190330- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the night. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ151-190330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the night. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ150-190330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ149-190330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe and produce locally heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ165-190330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ152-190330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the night. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ153-190330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ166-190330- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ167-190330- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ LAZ001-002-190330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 430 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$