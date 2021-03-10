TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

TXZ096-110315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ108>111-110315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ124-136-110315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ125-137-110315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ126-138-110315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ150-151-110315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ149-152-110315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ153-166-167-110315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ165-110315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

LAZ001-002-110315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ003-004-012-110315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

LAZ005-006-110315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 24 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

LAZ013-014-110315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts to 24 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

LAZ010-011-110315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

345 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

