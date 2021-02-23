TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 _____ 862 FPUS54 KSHV 231704 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 TXZ096-231815- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ108-231815- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ109-231815- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ111-231815- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ110-231815- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ112-231815- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ126-231815- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ125-231815- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ124-231815- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ136-231815- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$ TXZ137-231815- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ138-231815- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ151-231815- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ150-231815- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ149-231815- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ165-231815- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ152-231815- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ153-231815- Shelby- Including the city of Center 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ166-231815- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ167-231815- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-231815- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. $$