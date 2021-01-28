TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning. Widespread

frost after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning. Widespread

frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy in the

evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning. Widespread

frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the mid and late evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning. Widespread

frost after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy, warmer. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

