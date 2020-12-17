TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, warmer.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost during the late evening. Areas of frost

during the early morning, then widespread frost after midnight.

Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning. Widespread

frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the late evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the late evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5

mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South

winds around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the late evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the late evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5

mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

