TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows around

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and

gusty becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

205 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

