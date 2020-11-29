TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
TXZ096-300315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight
chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ108-300315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening
through the overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ109-300315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight
chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening
through the overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ111-300315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening
through the overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ110-300315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening
through the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ112-300315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in
the late morning. Slight chance of showers early in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening
through the overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ126-300315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in
the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost during the mid
and late evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ125-300315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening
through the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ124-300315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost during the mid and
late evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ136-300315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost during
the mid and late evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ137-300315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost during the mid and
late evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ138-300315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in
the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost during the mid
and late evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ151-300315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in
the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost during
the mid and late evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ150-300315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost during
the mid and late evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ149-300315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ165-300315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ152-300315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost during the
mid and late evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ153-300315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in
the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost during
the mid and late evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ166-300315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost during the
mid and late evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ167-300315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then showers likely in the
late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy frost during the mid and late evening. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
LAZ001-002-300315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then showers likely in the
late morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost during the mid and
late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
