TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog during the early morning. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear in the
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
245 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
