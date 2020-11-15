TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
TXZ096-160130-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ108>111-160130-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ112-160130-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ126-138-160130-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Mostly sunny toward daybreak...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ137-160130-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Mostly sunny toward daybreak...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ125-160130-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ124-160130-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ136-160130-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ149-160130-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Mostly sunny toward daybreak...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ150-160130-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Mostly sunny toward daybreak...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph toward daybreak.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ151-160130-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Partly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ153-160130-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning. Partly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ152-160130-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
toward daybreak, then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ165-160130-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around
10 mph becoming north with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ166-167-160130-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
146 AM CST Sun Nov 15 2020
.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Mostly cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north up to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
