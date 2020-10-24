TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
212 FPUS54 KSHV 240750
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
TXZ097-250315-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Light rain likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ096-250315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Light rain likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ108-250315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Light rain likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ109-250315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Light rain likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ111-250315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ110-250315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ112-250315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ126-250315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ125-250315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ124-250315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ136-250315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ137-250315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ138-250315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ151-250315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ150-250315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ149-250315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ165-250315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ152-250315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ153-250315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ166-250315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ167-250315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
