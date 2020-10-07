TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming

east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

223 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

