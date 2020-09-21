TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

614 FPUS54 KSHV 210850

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

TXZ096-220315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ108>111-220315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

early evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-136-220315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ125-137-220315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

early evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-138-220315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ150-151-220315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-152-220315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-220315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ165-220315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ001-002-220315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ003-004-012-220315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ005-006-220315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ013-014-220315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

350 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid afternoon, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

