TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

904 FPUS54 KSHV 190744

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

TXZ096-200330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108-200330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ109-200330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ111-200330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ110-200330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-200330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-200330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-200330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-200330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-200330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ137-200330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-200330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-200330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-200330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-200330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-200330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-200330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-200330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-200330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ167-200330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ001-002-200330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

244 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

