TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020
_____
201 FPUS54 KSHV 070905
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
TXZ096-080000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108-080000-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109>111-080000-
Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,
Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-080000-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ124-080000-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-080000-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-080000-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-080000-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-080000-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ151-080000-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-080000-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-080000-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-080000-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-080000-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-080000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-080000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph
becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
15
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather