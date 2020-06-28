TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
842 FPUS54 KSHV 280907
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
TXZ096-290315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-290315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-136-290315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ125-137-290315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-290315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-151-290315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-152-290315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-290315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-290315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-290315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-290315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ005-006-290315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ013-014-290315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
407 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
24
