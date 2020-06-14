TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

TXZ096-150315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108-150315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ109-150315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ111-150315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ110-150315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-150315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-150315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-150315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-150315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-150315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ137-150315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-150315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-150315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-150315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-150315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-150315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ152-150315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-150315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-150315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ167-150315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ001-002-150315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

244 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

