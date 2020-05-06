TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020
034 FPUS54 KSHV 060746
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
TXZ096-070315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-070315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ112-126-070315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ124-125-070315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ136-137-070315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north with
higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ138-151-070315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ149-150-070315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ152-165-070315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-070315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ017-018-070315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ010-011-070315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-070315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ003-004-070315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
246 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
