TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020
_____
769 FPUS54 KSHV 210809
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
TXZ096-220315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-220315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ112-220315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ126-138-220315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ137-220315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ125-220315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ124-220315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ136-220315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ149-220315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ150-220315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ151-220315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ153-220315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ152-220315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ165-220315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ166-167-220315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
309 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
19
_____
