TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
_____
129 FPUS54 KSHV 040904
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
TXZ096-050315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ108>111-050315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ124-136-050315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ125-137-050315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ126-138-050315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ150-151-050315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Patchy fog from mid evening through
the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ149-152-050315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-050315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ165-050315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
LAZ001-002-050315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-050315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
LAZ005-006-050315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
LAZ013-014-050315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather