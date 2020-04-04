TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020

129 FPUS54 KSHV 040904

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

TXZ096-050315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ108>111-050315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ124-136-050315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ125-137-050315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ126-138-050315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ150-151-050315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog from mid evening through

the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ149-152-050315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-050315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ165-050315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

LAZ001-002-050315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ003-004-012-050315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ005-006-050315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

LAZ013-014-050315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

404 AM CDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

