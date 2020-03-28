TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020

817 FPUS54 KSHV 280755

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

TXZ096-290315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ108-290315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ109-290315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ111-290315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ110-290315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

TXZ112-290315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ126-290315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

TXZ125-290315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

TXZ124-290315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

TXZ136-290315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ137-290315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ138-290315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ151-290315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ150-290315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ149-290315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ165-290315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ152-290315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ153-290315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ166-290315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ167-290315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

LAZ001-002-290315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

255 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

