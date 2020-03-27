TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020
_____
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning
through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning
through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning
through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. West
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
256 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. West
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
