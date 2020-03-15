TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

819 FPUS54 KSHV 150752

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

TXZ096-160315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-160315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ112-126-160315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ124-125-160315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ136-137-160315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-151-160315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs near 60. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ149-150-160315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-165-160315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-160315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-160315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-160315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-160315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-160315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

252 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

13

_____

