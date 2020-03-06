TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020
_____
598 FPUS54 KSHV 060842
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
TXZ096-070315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ108>111-070315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ112-070315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ126-138-070315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ137-070315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ125-070315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ124-070315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ136-070315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ149-070315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ150-070315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ151-070315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ153-070315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ152-070315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ165-070315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ166-167-070315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
242 AM CST Fri Mar 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather