TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

_____

435 FPUS54 KSHV 040821

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

TXZ096-050400-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108-050400-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ109-050400-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-050400-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ110-050400-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ112-050400-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-050400-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-050400-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-050400-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-050400-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ137-050400-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-050400-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-050400-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-050400-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-050400-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-050400-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ152-050400-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-050400-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-050400-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ167-050400-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-050400-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

221 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather