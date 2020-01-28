TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

_____

273 FPUS54 KSHV 280928

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

TXZ096-290315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-290315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ124-125-290315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ136-137-290315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-290315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ150-151-290315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ149-152-165-290315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,

and Lufkin

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-290315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-290315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-290315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-290315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

ARZ071-072-290315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

328 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather