TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

_____

761 FPUS54 KSHV 060919

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

TXZ096-070315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ112-070315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-070315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-125-070315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-137-070315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-138-070315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-070315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-070315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ151-070315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-070315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-070315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-070315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-070315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-070315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ003-004-070315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ005-006-070315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ013-014-070315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

319 AM CST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather