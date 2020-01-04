TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
248 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
