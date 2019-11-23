TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
740 FPUS54 KSHV 230945
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
TXZ096-240345-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ108-240345-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ109-240345-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ111-240345-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ110-240345-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ112-240345-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ126-240345-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ125-240345-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ124-240345-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds
becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ136-240345-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ137-240345-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ138-240345-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
TXZ151-240345-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ150-240345-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ149-240345-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 mph with higher gusts.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ165-240345-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ152-240345-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 mph with higher gusts.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ153-240345-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ166-240345-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ167-240345-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
LAZ001-002-240345-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
