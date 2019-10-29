TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

582 FPUS54 KSHV 290910

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

TXZ096-300315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs near 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-300315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-126-300315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-300315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-300315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-151-300315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Much colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-150-300315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy, windy. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-165-300315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-300315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Much cooler.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ017-018-300315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Much cooler.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ010-011-300315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-300315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-300315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

410 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Much cooler. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

