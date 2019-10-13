TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

933 FPUS54 KSHV 130831

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

TXZ096-140430-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ108>111-140430-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ124-125-140430-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ136-137-140430-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ126-138-140430-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-150-152-140430-

Cherokee-Rusk-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson,

and Nacogdoches

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-153-140430-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ165-140430-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ166-167-140430-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

LAZ017-018-140430-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

331 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

