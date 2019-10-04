TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east up to

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

305 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

